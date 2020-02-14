Chhattisgarh Cong leader booked for panchayat poll fracas

A case has been registered against a Congress leader in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district for allegedly using abusive language against local officials during Janpad Panchayat polls, police said on Friday. Rakesh Patre was booked by Kotwali police station late evening on Thursday based on Mungeli Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chitrakant Chali Thakur's complaint, Superintendent of Police CD Tandon said.

According to the complaint, when elections to the post of chairman and vice chairman of Mungeli Janpad Panchayat were underway on Thursday, Patre allegedly tried to sneak into the venue and disrupt the poll process, he said. "When officials tried to stop him, Patre used obscene language against them and threatened to get them transferred to Bastar (a Naxal-affected area of the state," he said.

Later, the SDM, who is the presiding officer of the election, submitted a written complaint following which an FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 294 (obscene act) and 506B (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was lodged against him, Tandon said. The accused is yet to be arrested, the SP added. Patre, who unsuccessfully contested the state Assembly polls in 2018 from Mungeli seat on a Congress ticket, could not be contacted for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

