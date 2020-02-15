Nadda appoints MP, Sikkim, Kerala's BJP unit chiefs

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday appointed Vishnu Datt Sharma as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief. Sharma, an MP from Khajuraho has replaced incumbent Rakesh Singh, who is also parliamentarian from Jabalpur. Besides Madhya Pradesh, Nadda has also appointed Dal Bahadur Chauhan and K Surendran as new presidents of the party's Sikkim and Kerala units.

