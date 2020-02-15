Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn parties in TN condemn police action against anti-CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 12:56 IST
Oppn parties in TN condemn police action against anti-CAA

Opposition parties led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday lashed out at the police action

against anti-CAA protesters here, and sought action against those police personnel who allegedly used force against the

agitators. DMK President M K Stalin said the protests were being

held in a peaceful manner and sought to know why the police used force to disperse them.

However, BJP leader H Raja slammed the attack on police personnel, in which four including a woman Joint Commissioner

sustained injuries. "Lathicharge was done unnecessarily on the peaceful

people for no reason and this prompted people across the state to take to the streets," Stalin said in a statement.

On Friday,an anti-CAA protest by Muslims had turned violent when a group of protesters clashed with police

here, leaving four personnel injured. The incident had led to sporadic protests across Tamil

Nadu, including at Washermanpet in the city, where the violence erupted, but protesters subsequently called off the

agitation, following talks with City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan.

Agitators had alleged that police used force against them.

Stalin demanded that any cases in this connection should also be withdrawn and sought action against policemen who

allegedly resorted to lathicharge. Hitting out at the AIADMK, the DMK chief said while the

ruling party had voted in favour of the amended Citizenship Act in the Parliament, it was also not enacting an Assembly

resolution against CAA, a demand putforth by his party. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran

also targeted the government over the handling of the protest.

"Using force in peaceful protests amounts to stirring up a hornet's nest," the independent legislator said in a

statement. He wished such incidents did not repeat.

The Vaiko-led MDMK adopted a resolution in its district secretaries meeting, slamming the police for allegedly using

force against protestors. BJP leader H Raja, whose party is an ally of the

AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, slammed the violence against police personnel in the protests.

In a tweet, he said "rioters should be dealt with an iron fist." PTI SA

ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

U-19 World Cup star Jaiswal reveals reason behind his success in South Africa

Player of the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal, says practicing on astro-turf pitches before the tournament helped him excel on the bouncy tracks in South Africa. Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in si...

Pak Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over LoC firing

Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over Indias retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control LoC a day before. In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office cla...

'Insatiable' cancelled after two seasons on Netflix

Netflix has decided to pull the plug on its controversial dark comedy series Insatiable. The show, created by Lauren Gussis and featuring Debby Ryan in the lead, has been cancelled by the streamer after just two seasons, reported Variety.Th...

Pak's action against terrorism just an eyewash ahead of FATF meet, say experts

The sentence to Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed days ahead of a key meeting of the Financial Action Task Force FATF in Paris is just an eyewash to delude the international community, say defence experts in New Delhi on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020