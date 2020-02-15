Mallikarjun Kharge targets States for not giving quota to SCs/STs in promotion

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed displeasure over the State governments for not giving reservation in promotion to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs. Addressing a press conference here, Kharge also targeted the Centre for creating an atmosphere that reservation in promotion has been scrapped.

"The State governments have the right to give promotion to SCs and STs in jobs under reservation. Unfortunately, an atmosphere has been created in the country that it cannot be given," he said. "Under Articles 16, 64, 64A, 64B and 64/5 of the Constitution, there is a provision for the reservation to SCs, STs, and OBCs."

"The BJP has ended the reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs in the public sector undertakings," he said. "Their intention is to end what former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had started. We are just asking to implement what is there in the Constitution," added Kharge.

The senior Congress leader also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying that he once said: "Gradually we will put an end to the reservation." (ANI)

