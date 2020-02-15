Kumar Vishwas' car stolen from his Ghaziabad-based residence

Hindi poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas' car was on Friday stolen from outside his Ghaziabad-based residence.

The car which was parked outside Vishwas' residence in Ghaziabad's Sector 3 Vasundhra was stolen on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

"An FIR has been registered and police teams are investigating the matter," said Ansul Jain, Circle Officer, Indirapuram police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

