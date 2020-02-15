Left Menu
50 people responsible for Delhi's 'nirman' to share stage with Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:39 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Around 50 people from different walks of life who have contributed to Delhi's "nirman" will share the stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia said. Kejriwal will assume the post of chief minister of Delhi for the third time and take oath along with all his six cabinet ministers.

These 50 people include principals, teachers, traders, laborers, engineers, doctors, bus marshals, auto drivers, metro pilots, farmers, anganwadi workers, sanitation workers, architects of the Signature Bridge and family of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, Sisodia said. "Today a dream comes true. This dream is not just ours but of the people of Delhi and the real makers of Delhi - 'Delhi ke Nirmata'," Sisodia said.

"They will represent various sectors and be with the chief minister as special guests on a specially designated stage," he said. Collaborating with them, the government will pursue development works and schemes in Delhi effectively in the next five years, Sisodia said.

He said these 50 people have contributed to Delhi's "nirman" (development) through their constant hardwork and ideas. "We had a good five years. The next five years will be even better," the senior AAP leader asserted.

International tennis player Sumit Nagal, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshal Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta are among the special invitees. Delhi government school student and beneficiary of the Jai Bhim Mukhya Mantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana Vijay Kumar, who cracked IIT, is also among the 50 people who will share the stage with Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal's victory is the victory of those who dreamt to make Delhi a world-class city and work tirelessly for it. They have again got a supportive, helpful and corruption-free government," Sisodia said. Therefore, Kejriwal has decided that those who have contributed to Delhi's development in the last five years should be called as special guests and acknowledged, he said.

"As you know education was a major poll plank in the recently-concluded Delhi assembly elections. From the education sector, teachers, principals, head of schools, students, peons and estate managers will be part of the cohort of special guests. Many teachers personally called and texted me that they wish to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister," Sisodia said. Responding to allegations of the BJP that teachers have been ordered to attend the swearing-in ceremony, Sisodia said they have been invited not ordered.

He said the BJP does not know how to respect teachers and that is the reason behind them making such statements. The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

