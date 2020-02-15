Nadda to meet BJP's State Executive Committee members in Mumbai tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with members of BJP's State Executive Committee, in Mumbai on Sunday. The issues that would be discussed in the meeting are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the BJP has held introspection meetings to find causes for its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP managed to secure just eight seats in the Delhi Assembly election, five more than it had won in the 2015 polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.