Erdogan, Trump discuss immediate halt to Idlib crisis - Turkish presidency
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged views on an immediate halt to fighting in Syria's Idlib province Saturday, the Turkish presidency said.
The two leaders agreed by phone that Syrian government forces' attacks in the northwestern province, which killed 13 Turkish troops, were unacceptable, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Idlib
- Syrian
