Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivanka Trump in Abu Dhabi ahead of women's conference

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:48 IST
Ivanka Trump in Abu Dhabi ahead of women's conference
Image Credit: Flickr

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, where she met with women entrepreneurs and was to meet Abu Dhabi's crown prince. She was in Abu Dhabi ahead of the two-day Global Women's Forum in Dubai, where she was to give the keynote address Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi, Trump met with women business leaders at the Louvre Abu Dhabi before touring the museum. She later visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the country.

The adviser to President Trump was scheduled to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is believed to be the Emirates' day-to-day ruler. At the Louvre, Trump discussed women's economic empowerment in the UAE with businesswomen and government officials.

Officials included Reem al-Hashemi, minister of state for international cooperation; Noura al-Kaabi, minister of culture and knowledge development, and Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah al-Amiri. In the US this week, Ivanka Trump announced that Sens. Lindsey Graham and Jeanne Shaheen are behind an effort to have her Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative written into US law.

The proposed legislation would make the economic empowerment of women a priority of US foreign policy and ensure the initiative continues beyond the Trump administration. Ivanka Trump said the legislation is a "long overdue goal."

The Graham-Shaheen bill must pass both the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-controlled House before the president can sign it into law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi fighter crashes in Yemen, rebels say plane shot down

A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition backing the government said Saturday, as the countrys Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed to have shot it down. The Tornado aircraft came down Friday in nort...

FACTBOX-Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures

Automakers including Daimler, Ford and Tesla are looking to resume production in China after being forced to shut factories following the outbreak of a new coronavirus.Below are details on carmakers plans in alphabetical order BMWs China v...

Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syrias last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus attacks there, the Turkish presidency said. Stressing tha...

CPI (M) retains unbroken hold on Talasari tehsil panchayat

The CPI M on Saturday retained Talasari tehsil panchayat samiti in Palghar districtof Maharashtra with its chairperson and vice-chairperson getting elected unopposed.Nandkumar Hadal and Rajesh Kharpade were elected unopposed as chairperson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020