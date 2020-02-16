Hope new Kejriwal govt avoids mistakes committed in past, says GVL Narasimha Rao

On the day of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's oath-ceremony as Delhi chief minister, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday said he hopes the new government would avoid mistakes it committed in the past. "By inviting government functionaries to his swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal is giving a message that he wants to work together with everyone. However, we have seen turmoil within the Delhi government in the past. We hope this new government will avoid those mistakes," Rao told ANI.

Today at Ramlila Maidan, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Delhi. Besides him, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautama will take oath as ministers.

AAP achieved a landslide victory in the Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70. (ANI) The BJP leader further commented on Shaheen Bagh's anti-Citizenship Amended Act protestors, who expressed willingness to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. "They should give their names and then take an appointment," he said. (ANI)

