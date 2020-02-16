Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal to decide on women representation in new cabinet: AAP's Sushil Gupta

AAP's Rajaya Sabha lawmaker Sushil Gupta on Sunday said it is for party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to decide on the inclusion of women in the Delhi government cabinet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:54 IST
Kejriwal to decide on women representation in new cabinet: AAP's Sushil Gupta
AAP's Rajaya Sabha lawmaker Sushil Gupta (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

AAP's Rajaya Sabha lawmaker Sushil Gupta on Sunday said it is for party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to decide on the inclusion of women in the Delhi government cabinet. "AAP has got majority of vote shares in the name of the old team. Earlier we had kept the post of vice president for women. I hope female leaders too get a place in the cabinet. However, Kejriwal will be able to tell better on this because the decision on the cabinet was taken by him," Gupta told ANI.

There are speculations that Arvind Kejriwal's new cabinet will not have any female representation. Eight AAP women candidates -- Atishi, Rakhi Birla, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Preeti Tomar, Dhanwati Chandela, Parmila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur and Bandana Kumari have emerged victorious in the 2020 Assembly polls.

Today at Ramlila Maidan, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Delhi. Besides him, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautamas will take oath as the ministers in Delhi.

AAP achieved a landslide victory in the Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal 3.0: Satyendra Jain takes oath as Delhi minister

Senior AAP leader Satyendra Jain on Sunday took oath as a minister in the new Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Jain, who was re-elected as the Shakur Basti MLA in the February 8 polls, served as the health minister in the previous AAP ...

Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan

The Bihar Assembly polls later this year should be fought on local development issues and restraint over language must be maintained, Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has said. The remarks by the BJP ally assume significance a...

Sisodia, Jain, Hussain, Gahlot, Rai take oath as ministers of Delhi Cabinet

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan here.Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party AAP...

Southeast Asia feels the burn as virus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Elephant parks unvisited, curios at markets unsold as tuk-tuks sit idle Southeast Asia is facing billions of dollars in losses from a collapse in Chinese tourism since the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus. From Luang Prabang in northern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020