Sisodia, five others take oath as ministers of Delhi govt

AAP leader Manish Sisodia along with five other party leaders on Sunday took oath as ministers of the Delhi government cabinet at Ramlila Maidan here, after the party managed to secure a landslide victory in Assembly polls. Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautama were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Before them, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. No woman leader was included in the new Kejriwal's cabinet, despite the fact that 8 female candidates from the party emerged victorious in Delhi polls.

Winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering. The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.