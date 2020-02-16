Left Menu
Kejriwal takes jibe at Opposition over freebies, says 'love is free'

Taking a jibe at the Opposition for questioning him over free electricity, water and bus-rides for women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he loves his people and his love is for free.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing massive gathering at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at the Opposition for questioning him over free electricity, water and bus-rides for women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he loves his people and his love is for free. "Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it Mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication. So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free," said Kejriwal addressing a gathering here at Ramlila Maidan.

The Opposition has been targetting AAP government in Delhi for free electricity, water and bus ride schemes for women. Responding to this, Kejriwal had said that if BJP is voted to power in the national capital then the facilities will be scrapped.

During his speech after being sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal got emotional and sang 'Hum Honge Kamyab' (We Shall Overcome), assuring people that he is there for them and he will develop Delhi. Sporting a 'tilak' on his forehead, he also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inqilab Zindabad and Vande Mataram'.

Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Besides him, six other AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia took oath as Ministers in Delhi. The AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance in the elections, sweeping the Assembly polls winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly, in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

