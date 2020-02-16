I forgive opponents for remarks during poll campaign: Kejriwal

Overjoyed with an abundance of love and support from Delhiites, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he forgives his opponents, who made 'illicit' remarks against him during the Assembly poll campaign, with willingness to work with everyone for development of the national capital. "I received an abundance of love and support from you. I want to take everyone along. This is why I will work with all of you. Hence, I forgive all my opponents for their remarks against me," said Kejriwal addressing a gathering here at Ramlila Maidan.

He said Delhi has witnessed a new kind of politics with "politics of good roads, mohalla clinics and the politics of 21st century India". "It does not matter who you voted for in the elections. You all are part of my family," he said. Before Delhi polls, Kejriwal was called "Natwarlal" and "terrorist" by opposition leaders. He was also accused of providing freebies to people of Delhi and biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Miffed by BJP MP Parvesh Verma's "terrorist" remark against him, Kejriwal had asked if a person becomes terrorist by helping poor and fighting against corruption. "I am a diabetic and take insulin four times a day. I sat on fast several times for Delhi. I put my life at stake for the country. But they left no stone unturned to harass me. My parents were unhappy with these remarks against me. They know that their son is a staunch desh bhakt (patriotic)," Kejriwal had said at a press conference during the election campaign.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was administered as oath as Chief Minister by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.The AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance in the elections, sweeping the Assembly polls winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly, in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.