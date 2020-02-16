Left Menu
'Will neither implement CAA in Kerala, nor permit NPR enumeration,' says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here said that State Govt will neither implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kerala, nor it will permit National Population enumeration.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:48 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ANI/File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here said that State Govt will neither implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kerala, nor it will permit National Population enumeration. A day earlier, he made this statement while attending the Krithi International Book Fair.

Kerala chief minister also refrained from building detention centres and participating in data collection in the second phase for National Population Register (NPR), he added Speaking to ANI, the CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "State Govt will neither implement CAA, nor it will permit NPR enumeration. Detention centres will not be built. The State is ready to collect information as part of the census but wouldn't take part in data collection in the second phase for NPR."

Launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over CAA, NRC, and NPR, he said that the Modi government is implementing the RSS policy which believes in communal segregation of the county through CAA, NRC, and NPR. Also, it is an attempt to undermine the country's secularism and constitution. "RSS is following the British imperialism policy that created communal segregation in the country. The Vedas and Upanishads do not justify their position as they don't have their Indian culture. The Modi government is implementing the RSS policy. Everyone rejected Hitler's policy, but Golwalkar's leadership accepted Hitler and Nazism," he said.

Also, pointed out that NRC is a dilemma prepared with the CAA itself. "The country has noticed the united action of the ruling front and the opposition in this regard. This should continue. The NRC is a dilemma prepared with the CAA itself," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

