Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK sends over two crore signatures received as part of anti-

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 17:40 IST
DMK sends over two crore signatures received as part of anti-

CAA campaign to President Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI): The DMK on Sunday said the over

two crore forms collected as part of an anti-CAA signature campaign by the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance in

Tamil Nadu were sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. Members of opposition parties including DMK, Congress

and MDMK conducted the week-long signature campaign from February 2 demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment

Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

DMK president M K Stalin had announced the campaign at a meeting of alliance party leaders here in January.

In a statement on Sunday, the DMK said over two crore signatures were received during the campaign and were sent to

the President by flight. "The signatures reflected the sentiments of the people

against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Tamil Nadu is hopeful that the President would recommend withdrawal of CAA to safeguard

democracy and Constitution...," the statement said. The SPA has demanded that the CAA be withdrawn

claiming that it affected Indian citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism is common enemy of humanity, peace, development: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, peace and development. Addressing the centennial celebrations of Rotary International in India here today, he said Peace is a prerequisite to developm...

Fancy felines hit Hanoi for first ever cat show

Vietnam, where cats have been viewed in the past as food, hosted its first-ever cat show on Sunday, gathering around 60 pedigree cats with feisty stage names such as Angry Alice, Di Maria The Great and Timosa Sumo.The show, run by the World...

NIA stumbles upon 'evidence' of terror funding through cross-LoC trade during DySP case probe

The National Investigation Agency NIA has stumbled upon evidence of funding of terror groups through cross-border trade during its probe into the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught escorting militants out ...

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020