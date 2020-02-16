DMK sends over two crore signatures received as part of anti-
CAA campaign to President Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI): The DMK on Sunday said the over
two crore forms collected as part of an anti-CAA signature campaign by the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance in
Tamil Nadu were sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. Members of opposition parties including DMK, Congress
and MDMK conducted the week-long signature campaign from February 2 demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment
Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
DMK president M K Stalin had announced the campaign at a meeting of alliance party leaders here in January.
In a statement on Sunday, the DMK said over two crore signatures were received during the campaign and were sent to
the President by flight. "The signatures reflected the sentiments of the people
against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Tamil Nadu is hopeful that the President would recommend withdrawal of CAA to safeguard
democracy and Constitution...," the statement said. The SPA has demanded that the CAA be withdrawn
claiming that it affected Indian citizens.
