Left Menu
Development News Edition

No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: Nirmala Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:36 IST
No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: Nirmala Sitharaman
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the idea behind introducing second alternative tax slabs sans exemptions is to take the country towards "a simplified, exemption-free and reduced rate of the tax regime."

However, there was no timeframe set by the government to remove all exemptions, she told reporters here after an interactive session with trade representatives and intellectuals on the Union budget. "At the moment we only started a second alternative with some exemptions removed or some exemptions included, although the original intention was to remove all exemptions and give a clear simplified reduced rate of income tax," the finance minister said.

The budget 2020-21 has introduced more tax slabs and offers higher limits provided the taxpayer is ready to forego all the existing exemptions and deductions including home loan interest, other tax savings investments. "We have not made up our minds as yet (on the removal of all exemptions)... We are trying step by step, move forward and no particular timeline given," she said when asked if there is any timeframe for removing all income tax exemptions. Addressing a post-budget press conference on February 1, Sitharaman had said the government intended to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run.

On Sunday, she said that based on simulation and assumption, 69 percent of taxpayers would have benefitted and probably 11 percent would have been "attracted" had the new tax regime been introduced last year.

When asked about the Supreme Court order on telcos' payment of dues and the concerns expressed by some bankers, Sitharaman said it may not be proper for her to comment on the matter as there is a Ministry concerned looking into it. "The concerned Ministry is looking into it. So, it may not be proper for me to comment on it" she added. To a query on allegations by the Telangana government that there was a decline in the devolution of funds to states from the Centre, she said the allocation is followed as per the recommendations of the Finance commissions and it is not true that the center is not cooperating with states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CM admirers pour in from many states at swearing-in, say 'kaam' has won over 'kaum' politics

From a Gwalior resident who had painted slogans praising Arvind Kejriwal on his body to a supporter from Bulandshahr who wore a dual-sided billboard professing his admiration for the AAP supremo, there was striking display of affection and ...

Student stabbed to death for resisting robbery attempty by three-member

A 20-year old engineering student was stabbed to death by a three-member gang for resisting their attempt to rob him of his mobile phone near Sulur on the outskirts, police said on Sunday. Tami Selvan, a third-year mechanical engineering st...

Iran's Rouhani says Tehran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehrans help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.Ira...

UPDATE 1-Attacks in Syria's Idlib must stop, Turkey tells Russia

Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he told his Russian counterpart that attacks in Syrias northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire had to be achieved there.Turkey and Russia have col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020