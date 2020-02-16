Fast track probe into APSSB irregularities: CM to officials

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday directed officials to fast

track probe into alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board

(APSSB). In a statement, the chief minister said, "I have

directed the chief secretary for fast-track probe into the alleged irregularities in the exam conducted by the APSSB ..."

Khandu said those involved in the irregularities would not be spared no matter how influential they may be.

"None can play with the future of our youths. Those trying to trample with the rights of our people has no other

place but behind bars. An impartial investigation will be carried out leaving no stone unturned," Khandu said in a

Facebook post. He said the creation of APSSB was the biggest reform

brought by his government for bringing transparency in the recruitment process and for the goal of a 'progressive

Arunachal'. The APSSB came under public criticism after a

suspicious optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet was seen doing the rounds on social media, soon after the results of the exam

for lower divisional clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) and other posts were published on its website on

February 14.

