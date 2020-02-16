Left Menu
He will become an honest, hardworking man like Arvind Kejriwal, says 'Little Mufflerman' Avyaan's father

'Little Mufflerman' Avyaan's father Rahul Tomar on Sunday said that he would see to it that his son becomes an honest and hardworking person like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-02-2020 20:29 IST
  Created: 16-02-2020 20:29 IST
Rahul Tomar, father of 'Little Mufflerman' Avyaan talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

'Little Mufflerman' Avyaan's father Rahul Tomar on Sunday said that he would see to it that his son becomes an honest and hardworking person like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "It was his mother's idea to dress him up like Arvind Kejriwal. At this age, he can just copy his attire but as he grows up, we will try that he becomes an honest and hardworking person like Arvind Kejriwal. We all like Kejriwal sir and his policies," Rahul Tomar told ANI on Sunday.

One-year-old Avyaan Tomar caught the attention of media, and also that of Arvind Kejriwal, after he was spotted at AAP's office dressed like the Delhi Chief Minister, complete with muffler and AAP topi on February 11, when the results of Delhi Assembly elections were declared. The little boy quickly earned the nickname "Little Mufflerman". Kejriwal had invited Avyaan and his family to the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

Many people, including party lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, were seen shaking hands with the boy and taking pictures with him as Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time. AAP's Twitter handle had shared the image of the young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a V-neck maroon sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also wore spectacles similar to those of AAP chief's and even sported a fake moustache as he pointed towards the sky.

Kejriwal had earned the moniker of "Mufflerman" for his signature muffler wrapped around his neck and head during the winters during his first stint as Chief Minister in 2013. The AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance in the elections, sweeping the Assembly polls winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly, in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

