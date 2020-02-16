Siddaramaiah chairs meeting of Cong leaders ahead of Karnataka Assembly session
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders here ahead Karnataka Assembly Session.
The session of Karnataka assembly commences on Monday.
HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, KR Ramesh Kumar and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)
