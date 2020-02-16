AAP, Cong behind anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, says Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday blamed Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital. "This drama should end soon, and it will definitely happen. The Congress party and the AAP, all of them are behind it," said Choubey.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of the protests against the newly amended citizenship law since December last year. Shaheen Bagh protestors took out a march towards Union Home Minister Amit's Shah's residence earlier today and were later stopped by the police as they did not have the required permission for the march.

The development came three days after Home Minister Shah said at an event that anyone having doubts over the CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person within three days. (ANI)

