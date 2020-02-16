Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democratic rivals tell billionaire Bloomberg: Let's debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 23:48 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Democratic rivals tell billionaire Bloomberg: Let's debate
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates said on Sunday billionaire Michael Bloomberg should face the same rigorous scrutiny as his rivals and they would welcome the chance to square off with him in a 2020 presidential debate. Bloomberg, a media mogul, and former New York City mayor have vastly outspent other Democratic candidates in campaign advertisements. He was a late entry into the 2020 race for the nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in November and has not qualified for any presidential debates.

But Bloomberg will be included in Wednesday's event if he scores higher than 10% on one more public opinion poll. "He just can't hide behind the airwaves," candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "I can't beat him on the airwaves but I can beat him on the debate stage and I think people of America deserve that to make a decision."

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would challenge Bloomberg over his mayoral record, specifically his support for a policing strategy known as "stop and frisk" that was criticized for ensnaring disproportionate numbers of blacks and Latinos. Bloomberg apologized for it in November, shortly before announcing his candidacy. "The point is that $60 billion can buy you a lot of advertising, but it can't erase your record," Biden said on NBC.

Bloomberg's campaign has also faced accusations he made inappropriate comments toward women and that his company, Bloomberg LP, fostered a hostile environment for female employees. His campaign has denied those allegations. In a Jan. 15 interview with ABC's "The View," the 78-year-old Bloomberg said his company, which provides news and financial information to Wall Street, has "very few" cases of sexual harassment given its large size, and said he thinks "most people would say we're a great place to work."

The Washington Post on Saturday published what it said was a copy of a 32-page booklet distributed at a party in 1990 that included sexist remarks by Bloomberg, reportedly compiled by his colleagues. Reuters was unable to independently view the material. The Washington Post also chronicled numerous discrimination lawsuits filed against Bloomberg LP over the last three decades.

In one notable instance, a saleswoman filed a lawsuit alleging that when she told Bloomberg she was pregnant in 1995, his response was, "Kill it." Bloomberg has denied making the remark, and the lawsuit was settled. "IT'S EMBARRASSING"

On Sunday, Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood said of the Washington Post report: "Virtually all of this has been reported over the past two decades. In any large organization, there are going to be complaints - but Mike simply does not tolerate any kind of discrimination or harassment, and he's created cultures that are all about equality and inclusion." Asked about the Washington Post report, Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told "Fox News Sunday" , "I think he's going to have to answer for that and speak to it."

About 10% of Democrats and independents who are women support Bloomberg's nomination bid, the same share as in the general population, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted between Jan. 22 and Feb. 10. Other Democratic candidates have faced issues involving women. Last spring, two women accused Biden of unwanted physical contact, prompting him to say "expressions of affections" were misconstrued. Last year, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders apologized to women who alleged they were sexually harassed or mistreated by male members of his 2016 presidential campaign.

In his interview on "The View," Bloomberg expressed regret over telling racy jokes in the past. "Did I ever tell a bawdy joke? Yeah, sure I did. And do I regret it? Yes. It's embarrassing," he said. "But, you know, that's the way I grew up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan have been infected with coronavirus: official

A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly coronavirus and would not be a part of an evacuation effort. Forty of them have gotten infected, An...

UPDATE 2-Macron picks minister to lead Paris mayor battle after sexting scandal

French President Emmanuel Macron picked his widely respected health minister on Sunday to reinvigorate a campaign to win over Paris City Hall that fell apart when his previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal. Less than a month b...

UPDATE 1-Trump makes flashy entrance with limousine ride at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump made a showy entrance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, riding in his limousine on the speedway track after flying over the cheering crowd aboard Air Force One ahead of NASCARS most prestigious race. Ramping up his nation...

Netanyahu says Israeli airliners have started overflying Sudan

Israeli commercial planes have started overflying Sudan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, casting the new air corridor as the result of a breakthrough meeting with the African Muslim countrys de-facto leader this month. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020