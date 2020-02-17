Chhattisgarh CM meets Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee on US visit

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in the US and discussed steps undertaken by the Congress government for the state's economic development.

Baghel who is on a tour of USA met the India-born American economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, on Sunday, an official release issued here said. During their one-and-half hour discussion, Baghel informed Banerjee about the innovative projects launched in Chhattisgarh and his government's flagship schemes, including the 'Narwa, Garuwa, Ghurwa and Baadi' scheme (rivulet, cow, compost pit and vegetable garden) to strengthen the rural economy.

Baghel also informed the economist about the 'Haat Bazaar Clinic Scheme', nutrition campaign and the ethanol project being run in the state, the release said. Banerjee lauded the initiatives and expressed happiness over the successful uses of innovations. He also emphasized on designing and monitoring of specially marked areas through cluster-based approach for economic decentralization, the statement said. On Baghel's request, Banerjee agreed to visit Chhattisgarh in July this year, it added. The chief minister was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary R P Mandal and other state officials.

