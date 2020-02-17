Cong leader slams PM Modi''s ''dictatorial attitude'' over CAA

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that there would be no going back on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he said showed his 'dictatorial attitude.'

At a time when there were several issues in the country that needed to be addressed, the Prime Minister was trying to divert the attention of people from various failed economic policies, the AICC secretary told reporters here. "Lakhs and lakhs of people are up in arms across the country against the CAA and his assertion that there would be no going back on the stand on CAA shows the dictatorial attitude of the Prime Minister," Dutt, the AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.

He also alleged the BJP was making "systematic attacks on the downtrodden and this was clear in the attitude of the party acting in collusion with the RSS to attack the provisions contained in the Constitution ensuring reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes."

He praised the Congress government in Puducherry for adopting a resolution against CAA in the terriorial Assembly. Hitting out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for what he said were attempts to stall development of Puducherry, Dutt said the former IPS officer's contribution since she assumed office three years ago was "a big zero."

He further said Bedi was "a liability for Puducherry." "Had Kiran Bedi not not interfered in implementation of welfare schemes of the government, Puducherry would have scaled greater heights," the Congress leader said. He accused Bedi of putting obstacles in the implementation of welfare schemes in Puducherry at the behest of the BJP. Dutt criticised the boycott of the Assembly session on February 12 by the the opposition AINRC and AIADMK when an anti-CAA resolution was adopted unanimously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.