Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader slams PM Modi''s ''dictatorial attitude'' over CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:39 IST
Cong leader slams PM Modi''s ''dictatorial attitude'' over CAA
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SanjaySDutt)

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that there would be no going back on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he said showed his 'dictatorial attitude.'

At a time when there were several issues in the country that needed to be addressed, the Prime Minister was trying to divert the attention of people from various failed economic policies, the AICC secretary told reporters here. "Lakhs and lakhs of people are up in arms across the country against the CAA and his assertion that there would be no going back on the stand on CAA shows the dictatorial attitude of the Prime Minister," Dutt, the AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.

He also alleged the BJP was making "systematic attacks on the downtrodden and this was clear in the attitude of the party acting in collusion with the RSS to attack the provisions contained in the Constitution ensuring reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes."

He praised the Congress government in Puducherry for adopting a resolution against CAA in the terriorial Assembly. Hitting out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for what he said were attempts to stall development of Puducherry, Dutt said the former IPS officer's contribution since she assumed office three years ago was "a big zero."

He further said Bedi was "a liability for Puducherry." "Had Kiran Bedi not not interfered in implementation of welfare schemes of the government, Puducherry would have scaled greater heights," the Congress leader said. He accused Bedi of putting obstacles in the implementation of welfare schemes in Puducherry at the behest of the BJP. Dutt criticised the boycott of the Assembly session on February 12 by the the opposition AINRC and AIADMK when an anti-CAA resolution was adopted unanimously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

One more forester injured in wildfire dead

One of the two foresters, who have been battling for life at a medical college hospital hereafter getting injured while dousing a wildfire near here, died on Monday.With this, the death toll has risen to three. The Kerala government announc...

UPDATE 2-China may delay key parliament, political panel meetings

Chinas parliament and its top political consultative body are both considering delaying annual meetings set for March, state media said on Monday, as the country battles a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,700 people.The meet...

'New smartphone app to tackle locust outbreak developed'

Researchers have developed a novel smartphone app to tackle crop pests, an advance that may help farmers whose lands are being decimated by the ongoing locust outbreak against which the United Nations UN has called for rapid action. The app...

SC says women can get command positions in Army, directs permanent commission for all women officers

Calling for an end to gender bias in the armed forces, the Supreme Court on Monday opened the way for women in command positions in the Army and directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers within three months.A b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020