Goa tax on feni: GFP demands withdrawal, threatens agitation

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
The Goa Forward Party on Monday asked the Pramod Sawant government to withdraw tax on feni

announced in the state Budget for 2020-21 and warned of an agitation if the ruling BJP did not do so.

It is the first time that tax, announced in the state's Budget tabled in the Assembly on February 6, will be

levied on the popular Goan beverage made from fermented and distilled juice of cashew apples, or from coconuts.

The tax is expected to increases prices per bottle by almost 50 per cent and distillers and bottlers had earlier

said the hike would hit sales of the alcoholic drink. Talking to reporters in Margao, GFP chief Vijai

Sardesai said the state government should withdraw feni tax by the end of the Carnival, scheduled from February 22 to 25, or

face an agitation. "Feni contributes only one per cent of excise revenue

collected by the state annually. Feni is made by Goans for Goans. The state government has not made any effort to

popularise it after giving it heritage drink status. This tax will also hit private players who want to make the drink

popular," Sardesai said. He said the coconut feni industry would be worst hit

as it would amount to double taxation because farmers already pay tax when they bid for cashew plantations for harvesting at

auctions.

