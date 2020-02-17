Goa tax on feni: GFP demands withdrawal, threatens agitation
The Goa Forward Party on Monday asked the Pramod Sawant government to withdraw tax on feni
announced in the state Budget for 2020-21 and warned of an agitation if the ruling BJP did not do so.
It is the first time that tax, announced in the state's Budget tabled in the Assembly on February 6, will be
levied on the popular Goan beverage made from fermented and distilled juice of cashew apples, or from coconuts.
The tax is expected to increases prices per bottle by almost 50 per cent and distillers and bottlers had earlier
said the hike would hit sales of the alcoholic drink. Talking to reporters in Margao, GFP chief Vijai
Sardesai said the state government should withdraw feni tax by the end of the Carnival, scheduled from February 22 to 25, or
face an agitation. "Feni contributes only one per cent of excise revenue
collected by the state annually. Feni is made by Goans for Goans. The state government has not made any effort to
popularise it after giving it heritage drink status. This tax will also hit private players who want to make the drink
popular," Sardesai said. He said the coconut feni industry would be worst hit
as it would amount to double taxation because farmers already pay tax when they bid for cashew plantations for harvesting at
auctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sardesai
- Pramod Sawant
- Goa Forward Party
- BJP
- Goan
- Feni
- Margao
- Goans
ALSO READ
Telangana BJP urges Gadkari to convert NH-44 from Bowenpally to Medchal to 6-lane
Ex-BJP minister in spot for calling woman tehsildar 'heroine'
One lakh BJP workers will reach door-to-door in Delhi today: Javadekar
BJP promises electric scooters to poor college-going girls if voted to power in Delhi
BJP's Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom struggle a 'drama'