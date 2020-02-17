Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress hails SC verdict on permanent commission to women Army officers

The Congress party on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:53 IST
Congress hails SC verdict on permanent commission to women Army officers
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army. "I am very happy that this is the continuation of the step taken by Congress party under which, when we had introduced women into the Armed Services, the restriction was in Short Service Commission then. I am sure that women will do India proud always," senior Congress leader and former Minister of Women and Child Development, Renuka Chowdhury, told ANI.

The Apex Court on Monday ruled that women Army officers can get command positions on par with their male counterparts, asserting that the government's arguments against it were "discriminatory", "disturbing" and based on a stereotype. The court also added that permanent commission would be available to all women, regardless of their years of service.

The judgement has to be implemented within three months. "Congratulation to the women power of India, despite stiff opposition from the Modi government, the Supreme Court approved the permanent commission of women in the army. Not giving rights to women shows the prejudice of the Center," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"Mr Modi failed to stop the woman from serving Mother India," he added. Woman officers, at present, can serve for 10-14 years in the Short Service Commission.

The government had told the Court that "troops are not yet mentally schooled to accept women officers in command of units" since they are "predominantly drawn from a rural background." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China may delay key parliament, political panel meetings

Chinas parliament and its top political consultative body are both considering delaying annual meetings set for March, state media said on Monday, as the country battles a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,700 people.The meet...

One more forester injured in wildfire dead

One of the two foresters, who have been battling for life at a medical college hospital hereafter getting injured while dousing a wildfire near here, died on Monday.With this, the death toll has risen to three. The Kerala government announc...

'New smartphone app to tackle locust outbreak developed'

Researchers have developed a novel smartphone app to tackle crop pests, an advance that may help farmers whose lands are being decimated by the ongoing locust outbreak against which the United Nations UN has called for rapid action. The app...

SC says women can get command positions in Army, directs permanent commission for all women officers

Calling for an end to gender bias in the armed forces, the Supreme Court on Monday opened the way for women in command positions in the Army and directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers within three months.A b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020