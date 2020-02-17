Chandrasekhar Rao turns 66; Prez, PM greet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao turned 66 on Monday with a host of leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending their wishes. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief ministers of different states also greeted the TRS supremo, who spearheaded the movement for a separate state. Kovind and Naidu greeted Rao over the telephone and wished him a happy, healthy and long life, a release from the Chief Minister's office said. "Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and former AP CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also wished him on Twitter, the release said adding Rao thanked all of them. Telangana ministers and other leaders of ruling TRS celebrated the occasion by taking up a plantation drive, as per a request made by Rao's son and Working President of TRS, K T Rama Rao.

