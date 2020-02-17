Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir Press Club expresses concern over alleged harassment of scribes in valley

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:00 IST
Kashmir Press Club expresses concern over alleged harassment of scribes in valley

The Kashmir Press Club on Monday expressed concern over the alleged harassment of journalists in the valley and demanded that the government allow the media to function freely as guaranteed by the Constitution. "The Kashmir Press Club demands Home Minister Amit Shah as well as the Jammu and Kashmir government to take note of the appalling conditions in which press in Kashmir is working since August 5 last year," a spokesperson of the club said in a statement.

"As such, it is once again urged that the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and speech is being respected in the region by allowing press and journalists to function freely," he said. He said the KPC took serious note of the continuous harassment of journalists in the valley, including an incident that allegedly occurred recently in Pulwama district.

"On Sunday night, a multimedia journalist Kamran Yousuf, working with the 'Newsclick', was picked up from his home by the police. Recalling the details, Kamran said that a police party led by DySP and SHO Pulwama entered his home around 11 pm and knocked on the door," the spokesman said. The spokesperson said that Yousuf alleged he was taken in a police vehicle to the office of DySP and questioned about a Twitter account operated by Kamran Manzoor.

The journalist claimed that they checked his phones and asked me about Kamran Manzoor as they suspected that he was operating the account. The spokesperson cited the journalist as saying that as the police officers did not get anything objectionable from his phones, he was let go at around 1 am.

"The police's nocturnal raid at the house of a journalist has once again highlighted the dangers faced by journalists in the valley," the KPC spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyz men on horseback protest Chinese investment

Several hundred protesters including men on horseback rallied Monday against the construction of a Chinese project in Kyrgyzstan, officials said, in the latest demonstration against Beijings growing influence. The building of the 275 millio...

British MP, chair of group on Kashmir, denied entry into India; deported to Dubai

A British MP, critical of Indias move to withdraw Jammu and Kashmirs special status, on Monday said she was denied entry despite a valid visa after she landed at Delhi airport and deported to Dubai from where she had flown into the Indian c...

Entertainment News Roundup: Bong Joon-ho gets hero's welcome in South Korea; Victoria Beckham dressed black and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky th...

Sports must be given structured format, Kiren Rijiju says

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju has said that Sports must be given a structured format to make India as a mega sporting country. He was addressing the gathering after launching the Theme Song of Khelo India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020