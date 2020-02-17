Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP to strengthen base in UP, launch membership drive: Sanjay Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:07 IST
AAP to strengthen base in UP, launch membership drive: Sanjay Singh

Buoyed by the thumping victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the AAP aims to take the "Arvind Kejriwal model of development" to Uttar Pradesh and strengthen its base in the state, a party leader said on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a massive membership drive in UP from February 23, senior party leader Sanjay Singh told a press conference here.

However, he added that AAP's immediate focus was on strengthening its base across the 403 assembly constituencies and it was for the party's high command to decide on whether or not it will contest the elections on them, due next in 2022. "The AAP's massive membership drive will be launched from Lucknow on February 23 and continue till March 23 where people can become members of the party by physically reaching out to our offices and getting receipts, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through our website," Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and party's UP unit incharge, said.

Around 5,000 posters and banners would be put up in each assembly constituency, totalling over 20 lakh across the state to talk about our model of politics and development, Singh said, adding that the party has 60 active district-level units in UP while maintaining presence in all districts. Singh said there are around a dozen AAP leaders hailing from various places in UP who have been elected to the Delhi assembly in the just-concluded polls. They include ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, among others.

These leaders would be felicitated in their home towns and awareness raised in the state regarding the "Kejriwal model of development". He slammed the BJP for its politics of "hate" during the run up to the Delhi polls and also criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a host of issues, especially the law and order situation in the state.

Stating that Delhi has sent out a message that "politics of hate" will not work against "politics of work", he claimed that only a party which gives good education, health care, cheap power and water and helps the cause of the common person will win. He hit out at Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state, citing reports of minors getting raped, school children being served salt and roti in midday meals and kids dying in hospital due to shortage of oxygen.

"Yogi ne UP ko rogi bana diya hai (Yogi has made UP ill)... He stops crime only his speeches but not on the ground," Singh alleged. The AAP registered victory on 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the just concluded polls in Delhi, with Kejriwal taking oath as the chief minister for a third time on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyz men on horseback protest Chinese investment

Several hundred protesters including men on horseback rallied Monday against the construction of a Chinese project in Kyrgyzstan, officials said, in the latest demonstration against Beijings growing influence. The building of the 275 millio...

British MP, chair of group on Kashmir, denied entry into India; deported to Dubai

A British MP, critical of Indias move to withdraw Jammu and Kashmirs special status, on Monday said she was denied entry despite a valid visa after she landed at Delhi airport and deported to Dubai from where she had flown into the Indian c...

Entertainment News Roundup: Bong Joon-ho gets hero's welcome in South Korea; Victoria Beckham dressed black and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky th...

Sports must be given structured format, Kiren Rijiju says

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju has said that Sports must be given a structured format to make India as a mega sporting country. He was addressing the gathering after launching the Theme Song of Khelo India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020