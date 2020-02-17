Left Menu
Odisha Budget session: House adjourned thrice amid ruckus over lottery system

The Odisha Assembly was on Monday adjourned thrice after BJP MLAs created a ruckus for not executing a lottery system for members to ask questions.

Opposition members creating ruckus inside Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Assembly was on Monday adjourned thrice after BJP MLAs created a ruckus for not executing a lottery system for members to ask questions. During the Budget session, the house was first adjourned till 11:30 am, five minutes after the proceedings began. When discussions resumed in the Assembly, the speaker adjourned the house for the second time as the ruckus continued.

When the house proceedings resumed, the Speaker urged the members to maintain discipline in the Assembly. However, opposition members began creating a commotion. Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP chief whip told ANI, "They are not following the due process for allowing us to ask questions. They (BJD) are not executing the existing lottery system. I have given three questions. None of these was asked by the MLAs as there was no lottery system."

Senior Congress MLA, Santosh Singh Saluja, said, "It is unfortunate that nobody is following due process for asking the questions. BJP is creating ruckus without any proof." "It seems that both BJP and BJD are knowingly creating a disturbance in the house so that the people's issues cannot be discussed," he added.

BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy said, "It is a matter of grave concern that the house got disrupted by some members during question hour, which got wasted today." Refuting the charges of not following due process of the lottery system for asking questions, he said: "Due process is being followed by the secretary of house. Everyone can submit their questions and it will be answered in the Assembly." (ANI)

