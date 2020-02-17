Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK ''warns'' TN govt of Gandhian non-cooperation movement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:58 IST
DMK ''warns'' TN govt of Gandhian non-cooperation movement

The DMK on Monday warned the AIADMK government that it may be constrained to lead a massive

non-cooperation movement on the Gandhian model against the National Population Register if it allowed the NPR exercise in

Tamil Nadu. Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act,

NPR and National Register of Citizens, the main opposition party's district secretaries meet here deliberated the matter

vis-a-vis ongoing protests and passed a resolution. It said: "If the AIADMK government unilaterally allows

the NPR which paves the way for NRC, by not honouring the unanimous feeling of the Tamil Nadu people, this meet would

like to warn that the DMK will be forced to lead a massive non-cooperation movement following Anna's (DMK founder and

Dravidian icon Annadurai) vision of Gandhian way of peaceful protest."

The resolution said it will consult its allies and rally the people against the NPR if the exercise was carried

out in Tamil Nadu. The meet lauded party chief M K Stalin for the

successful completion of two crore signature drive against the CAA, NPR and NRC in the State.

Protests against the CAA, NPR and NRC in Tamil Nadu has "scared," the Centre, and the AIADMK and PMK which voted

in its favour in Parliament, the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

KKR, Adani, Piramal, Kotak, among two dozen bid for DHFL

Adani Group, KKR, Bain Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Piramal Enterprises are among the more than two dozen entities that have put in bids for crippled DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, according to ...

Odisha Congress workers attacked before meeting

A group of men attacked and injured three Congress workers in front of a party office in Puri onMonday, in which senior leaders including AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh were present.One person was detained in con...

Uber, Delhi Police integrate apps for live tracking of passenger ride

Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday announced its integration with Delhi Polices Himmat app which would enable passengers to share their ride information with the police for a safer journey. It will be optional for passengers to share their rid...

UPDATE 3-Sterling stays above $1.30 amid expectations government will spend more

Sterling remained above 1.30 on Monday as investors priced in looser financial conditions under Britains new finance minister.Rishi Sunak was appointed on Thursday when incumbent Sajid Javid unexpectedly quit while Prime Minister Boris John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020