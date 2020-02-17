DMK ''warns'' TN govt of Gandhian non-cooperation movement

The DMK on Monday warned the AIADMK government that it may be constrained to lead a massive

non-cooperation movement on the Gandhian model against the National Population Register if it allowed the NPR exercise in

Tamil Nadu. Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act,

NPR and National Register of Citizens, the main opposition party's district secretaries meet here deliberated the matter

vis-a-vis ongoing protests and passed a resolution. It said: "If the AIADMK government unilaterally allows

the NPR which paves the way for NRC, by not honouring the unanimous feeling of the Tamil Nadu people, this meet would

like to warn that the DMK will be forced to lead a massive non-cooperation movement following Anna's (DMK founder and

Dravidian icon Annadurai) vision of Gandhian way of peaceful protest."

The resolution said it will consult its allies and rally the people against the NPR if the exercise was carried

out in Tamil Nadu. The meet lauded party chief M K Stalin for the

successful completion of two crore signature drive against the CAA, NPR and NRC in the State.

Protests against the CAA, NPR and NRC in Tamil Nadu has "scared," the Centre, and the AIADMK and PMK which voted

in its favour in Parliament, the party said.

