Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre keeping Shaheen Bagh issue alive to avoid discussion on pressing issues: AAP's Sanjay Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:26 IST
Centre keeping Shaheen Bagh issue alive to avoid discussion on pressing issues: AAP's Sanjay Singh

The Centre can end the anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh but it is keeping the issue alive to avoid discussion on pressing issues like unemployment and economic slowdown, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed on Monday. He said the responsibility to end the logjam lies with the Centre and not the AAP-led Delhi government.

Singh's remarks came on a day the Supreme Court said the blockade of a public road at Shaheen Bagh is "troubling us" and suggested that the protestors go to another site where no public place would be blocked. "If the central government wants, the passage along Shaheen Bagh can be certainly opened. The protest against the CAA is not directed at the Delhi government. It is against the central government. So we cannot do anything on behalf of the central government, it is for the Centre to address it," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told reporters here.

"If there is any protest or demonstration related to electricity, healthcare, water, education, etc in Delhi, then we are responsible for it. We will talk and resolve those issues," he said. "Today, the BJP wants to keep this issue alive because banks in India have NPAs (non-performing assets) of Rs 10.50 lakh crore, unemployment has risen to a 45-year high, inflation peaked to the level that onions were sold at Rs 250 per kg and tomatoes at Rs 120 per kg...yet there is no discussion on any of these issues. There is discussion only about Shaheen Bagh," he added.

On Sunday, Singh noted, the protesters had planned a march to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence to have a dialogue with him but were not granted permission for it. The Rajya Sabha MP said his party raised the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Parliament and opposed the law, which, he said, is "against the ethos" of the Constitution framed by B R Ambedkar.

"If the Centre talks to us and the Delhi government has any role to play in the issue, we will do it," he said. Besides Shaheen Bagh, protests were held in Zakir Nagar, Khureji Khas and other places in the national capital and elsewhere across the country in December last year to oppose the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass, which have remained closed since December 15 last year due to the protest, affecting traffic movement in the area. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The law excludes Muslims. Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution.

They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone. PTI KIS DIV

DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

KKR, Adani, Piramal, Kotak, among two dozen bid for DHFL

Adani Group, KKR, Bain Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Piramal Enterprises are among the more than two dozen entities that have put in bids for crippled DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, according to ...

Odisha Congress workers attacked before meeting

A group of men attacked and injured three Congress workers in front of a party office in Puri onMonday, in which senior leaders including AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh were present.One person was detained in con...

Uber, Delhi Police integrate apps for live tracking of passenger ride

Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday announced its integration with Delhi Polices Himmat app which would enable passengers to share their ride information with the police for a safer journey. It will be optional for passengers to share their rid...

UPDATE 3-Sterling stays above $1.30 amid expectations government will spend more

Sterling remained above 1.30 on Monday as investors priced in looser financial conditions under Britains new finance minister.Rishi Sunak was appointed on Thursday when incumbent Sajid Javid unexpectedly quit while Prime Minister Boris John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020