CEC names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has named Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for the proposed Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir.

A Commission spokesperson said following a request from the government, Arora named Chandra as his nominee for the proposed commission.

