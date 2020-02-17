CEC names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has named Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for the proposed Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir.
A Commission spokesperson said following a request from the government, Arora named Chandra as his nominee for the proposed commission.
