SC, ST, OBC members to meet PM during Ahmadabad visit: Cong leader Amit Chavda
Accusing the BJP of being against reservation, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said that members of the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) community will go to meet Prime Minister during his upcoming visit to Ahmedabad. "Supreme Court's ruling on reservation for SC, ST and OBC communities is a fallout of BJP's conspiracy to end the reservation. Members of three communities will go to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he comes to Ahmadabad on February 24," Chavda told ANI over the phone.
Earlier on February 7, the Supreme Court ruled that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST communities. The Supreme Court had passed the judgment in a case with respect to the validity of the Uttarakhand government's decision to fill up posts without providing reservation to SC/STs in government jobs. (ANI)
