Gandhi and Godse can't go together. JD(U) must clarify its stand: Prashant Kishore

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been expelled from JD(U) on Tuesday cited ideological positioning as the core reason behind conflict with Nitish Kumar. He also said that one cannot support killer Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi together and asked Bihar Chief Minister to clarify his stand. "We had a difference since the Lok Sabha elections. First, on ideological positioning and second, I have issues with him as to how he can support both Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) and Godse (Nathuram) at the same time. This cannot go together. The party (Janata Dal-United) should clarify its stand and choose one line," Kishor said while questioning of toeing the middle path.

The Political strategist also questioned BJP-JD(U)'s alliance and stated, "Alliance with BJP is not required to win polls. People who are in favour of being with an ally of BJP think that it is okay to compromise a bit in order to remain in the power (Rajneeti main thora bahut compromise chalta hain)." These statements from Kishor came just hours after he was expelled from the JD(U) by party chief Nitish Kumar for vociferously opposing the new citizenship law.

On his expulsion from the political organisation, he said, "It is Nitish Ji's prerogative to keep me in or out. I will not question his decision." Kishor also targeted the Bihar Government for not doing enough to improve the quality of education in the state.

"Nitish Ji's government failed to provide good education in Bihar. Till now they are not able to provide electricity. On various parameters, this state still lags behind," he said while highlighting the failures of the Nitish government. "It is true that development did take in Bihar but not at a faster pace. Not fast enough to transform the state. Also, Bihar so far has not got special status. Nitish Kumar urged Centre to give special status to Patna university but it did not happen," he added.

In his concluding remark, Kishore said that he will soon be starting a campaign named 'Baat Bihar Ki' from February 20 which aims to "reach out to people who believe in the need for new leadership in the state." He said this program will work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country. The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year.Currently, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar. (ANI)

