Iran's Khamenei says voting in parliament election is a religious duty
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said casting a vote in an upcoming parliamentary election is a religious duty, Iranian state TV reported on Tuesday.
"Today, voting is not only a revolutionary and national responsibility, but a religious duty," Khamenei said.
