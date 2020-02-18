Left Menu
Iran's Khamenei says voting in parliament election is a religious duty

  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:49 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said casting a vote in an upcoming parliamentary election is a religious duty, Iranian state TV reported on Tuesday.

"Today, voting is not only a revolutionary and national responsibility, but a religious duty," Khamenei said.

