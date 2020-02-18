Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pound pushes past $1.30 after Sunak says UK budget due on March 11

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:47 IST
UPDATE 1-Pound pushes past $1.30 after Sunak says UK budget due on March 11
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling climbed past the $1.30 mark on Tuesday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would deliver the budget as planned on March 11.

Sunak's predecessor Sajid Javid unexpectedly resigned in a government reshuffle last week, raising questions about whether the budget would be delivered on schedule. In a tweet at 0951 GMT, Sunak said: "Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11. It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people - leveling up and unleashing the country's potential."

The pound, earlier down against both the dollar and the euro on conflicting views put forth by Britain and the European Union on trade negotations, gradually reversed losses to trade positive on the day. Viraj Patel, currency and global macro strategist at Arkera noted a delayed reaction in the currency to the news, adding that the pound hitting the key $1.30 level may have triggered a bout of short-covering by traders.

"The tweet may have been the catalyst for a few long bets that took us above $1.30," he said. By 1148 GMT, the pound was 0.3% higher to both the dollar at $1.3038 and the euro at 83.05 pence.

Last week, sterling enjoyed its best week in two months after Sunak was appointed finance minister, with markets betting he would be more willing to support an increase in government spending and investment than Javid. Contrasting comments from Britain and the EU on trade hit the currency earlier this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser, David Frost, said on Monday Britain would not be threatened into following EU rules to win a free-trade agreement with the bloc. Frost's comments came in contrast with those of EU Commission President Usula von der Leyen, who has called on Britain to guarantee fair competition based on ambitious environmental and labor standards.

Data on Tuesday showed the number of people in work in Britain jumped again in the last three months of 2019, which underscored how the labor market defied a slowing of the broader economy ahead of December's election. "Once again cable is demonstrating its obsession with the $1.30 level," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London, noting markets' expectations that less political risk will unleash a wave of pent up investment demand in Britain has been instrumental in supporting the pound.

"This morning, the zig-zag action in the cable has continued with good UK labor data suggesting that the Bank is unlikely to see any urgency for a policy move." Signs of weakness in Britain's labor market in the autumn prompted two Bank of England interest-rate setters to vote for a cut to borrowing costs.

But the BoE's other seven rate-setters have kept borrowing costs on hold amid signs that the economy has gained some momentum in early 2020 following Johnson's election victory on Dec. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Samsung wins 5-nanometer modem chip contract from Qualcomm -sources

Samsung Electronics Co Ltds semiconductor manufacturing division has won a contract to make new Qualcomm Inc 5G chips using its most advanced chip-making technology, two sources familiar with the matter said, boosting the Korean firms effor...

Navi Mumbai to host final of women's under-17 World Cup

Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup on November 21 for which five host cities, including soccer-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee. Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and N...

Reduction in lending rates insufficient to boost credit growth: BofA Securities

The sharp reduction in lending rates is insufficient to prop up credit growth which is set to fall in July this year, an American brokerage said on Tuesday. Deterioration in factory output and real wage growth are the impeding factors limit...

Delhi court grants bail to Manish Sisodia's ex-OSD in bribery case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Gopal Krishna Madhav, ex-Officer on Special Duty OSD to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with a corruption case.Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020