KC Tyagi lashes out at Prashant Kishor for criticising Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday lashed out at poll strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor for attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accusing him of paying lip service to the development of the state, saying, "his views are not significant." "Prashant Kishor is not a political personality. His views are not that significant. I would be very happy if he forms a political party in Bihar to fight with Nitish Kumar Ji, who has become the chief minister thrice. Politics is not his cup of tea. His statements are damaging the image of Bihar. Nitish Ji is not someone's follower," he said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the morning, Kishore while interacting with media persons targeted the Bihar Government for not doing enough to improve the quality of education in the state. "Nitish Ji's government failed to provide good education in Bihar. Till now they are not able to provide electricity. On various parameters, this state still lags behind," Kishore had said while highlighting the failures of the Nitish government.

"It is true that development did take place in Bihar but not at a faster pace. Not fast enough to transform the state. Also, Bihar so far has not got special status. Nitish Kumar urged Centre to give special status to Patna university but it did not happen," Kishore added. Former JD-U spokesperson Ajay Alok too hit out at Kishor and said, "Someone talks like this when they are mentally unstable. On one hand, he (Kishore) says that Nitish Kumar is like my father, on the other hand, he digs out the flaws of the same person which are not true." (ANI)

