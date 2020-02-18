No change in Shiv Sena's stand on Nanar Refinery project, will keep opposing it, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the party's stand on the Nanar refinery project has not changed and that it will keep opposing it. "We have not changed our stand on the project and we will keep opposing it. Only, I take decisions for Shiv Sena and one advertisement cannot define the stand about any issue. If it is about advertisements, even constipation related advertisements are published in papers," said Thackeray while speaking to reporters here.

Thackeray was responding to a question on the advertisement of the Nanar refinery project published in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana,' which listed its benefits. The Nanar refinery project was a joint venture between the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with two other international oil companies.

The project in Konkan's Nanar village was formally scrapped last year by the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shiv Sena had vehemently opposed the project claiming it would affect the locals. (ANI)

