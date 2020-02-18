Activist seeks thorough probe in CBI judge Loya''s death

A group of citizens on Tuesday demanded a thorough inquiry into the death of special CBI

judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya in 2014. The group has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief

Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking a time-bound probe into the death of Loya.

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, died of a cardiac

arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

Social activist Ashok Pai, addressing a press conference on behalf of the group, also demanded proper

compensation for the judge's family, saying he was on an "official" tour.

Pai said on Tuesday he met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi

(MVA) government in Maharashtra, and raised these demands with him.

Pawar assured to look into the demands, he said at the press conference at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

"We have handed over a letter to Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole and dispatched a copy of the letter to

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (seeking a probe into Loya's death)," Pai said.

As the matter relates to "mysterious" death of a sitting judge of the CBI, all facts about it must be made

public after a detailed and time-bound probe, Pai said. The Loya death case had reached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had held that Loya had died of "natural causes" and had rejected PILs seeking an SIT probe

into the death, questioning their motive. The SC had held that petitions were moved by political

rivals to settle scores which was a serious attempt to scandalise the judiciary and obstruct the course of justice

through a "frontal attack" on its independence.

