Chandrababu Naidu's security being downgraded with mala fide intentions, alleges TDP

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party has decided to downgrade the security of party chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh "with an intention to harm them". TDP State President K Kala Venkata Rao released a letter in this regard and alleged that the downgrade in security is a political move.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh has unilaterally and arbitrarily decided to reduce the security cover of Nara Chandrababu Naidu who faces a severe threat from extremists, terrorists. He was placed in Z-plus category of security with NSG Mobile Cover," Venkata Rao said in the letter. "The strength of security personnel has been drastically brought down by about 50 per cent -- from 146 to 67," it added.

Further stating on the security downgrade of general secretary Nara Lokesh, TDP state president said, "Similarly the security of Nara Lokesh, former cabinet minister and MLC was downgraded from 'Z' to 'X' though he faces a severe threat from extremists." Venkata Rao highlighted the attack on the leaders by the extremists in the state.

"In the recent past, the extremists have gunned down MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and another Telugu Desam Party leader Siveri Soma which indicates their intention of harming political leaders at any cost," it added. Venkata Rao alleged that the present reduction of security cover to Naidu and to Lokesh was done with an intention to "harm" the TDP leaders.

"The Telugu Desam Party strongly condemns the above politically motivated decisions of the security review committee (SRC) and strongly demand for restoration of security to its original level. Further, the YSRCP-led government stands responsible for any mishap to the above leaders due to the reduction in their cover," the letter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

