Goa: Liquor traders seek restructuring of proposed excise tax

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday reportedly assured a delegation to restructure the

proposed excise tax by keeping the interests of the state government and liquor traders in mind.

All Goa Liquor Vendors' Association president Dattaprasad Naik told reporters that the CM also assured to

exempt local brew 'feni' from the purview of the proposed taxes.

Naik said that imposition of proposed excise tax in the current format would have increased the price of some

liquor brands in Goa, compared to other states. "The Chief minister has assured us to restructure the

taxes in a way that will also help the government to earn revenue and also won't hike the price of liquor," he added.

