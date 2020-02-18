Will rethink proposed hike on liquor in Goa: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said he would "rethink" the Budgetary proposal to

hike taxes on liquor, after a delegation expressed apprehension that prices of some brands of liquor may go up in

the coastal state. The Budget 2020-21, which was presented on February 6,

proposed hike in the excise tax on various liquor brands including local brew 'Feni'.

Sawant said the state government was also considering to exempt Feni from the purview of tax.

Earlier in the day, the delegation of the All Goa Liquor Vendors' Association called on the chief minister.

Its president Dattaprasad Naik told reporters that imposition of proposed excise tax in the current format would

have increased the price of some liquor brands in Goa, compared to other states.

"The Chief minister has assured us to restructure the taxes in a way that will also help the government to earn

revenue and also won't hike the price of liquor," he added. PTI RPS NSK

NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.