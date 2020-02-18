Maharashtra CM should understand coalition dharma: Renuka Chowdhury

In the wake of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday said that it will be seen if Thackeray understands and appreciates the "coalition dharma". "The Congress has voted against the CAA. We have great regard and respect for Mr Thackeray, but just a small nudge because he is new in the game, there is something as coalition dharma. Let us see if he will understand and appreciate that," Chowdhury told ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister has said that CAA and NRC both are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state. "If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. The Centre has not discussed NRC as of now. NPR is a census, and I don't find that anyone will be affected as it happens every 10 years," Thackeray said. (ANI)

