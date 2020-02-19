Lanka Dinakar slams Owaisi for 'creating confusion by clubbing CAA, NPR with NRC'

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for "creating confusion among the public by clubbing CAA, NPR and NRC even though there is no NRC in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country except Assam." "AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi came to Vijayawada today to spit venom on the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and tried his level best to provoke a particular section of the people and creating confusion among the general public by clubbing together CAA, NPR and NRC though there is no NRC in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of our country other than Assam," Dinakar's statement on Tuesday read.

The BJP leader said that although Owaisi, is an MP in the Lok Sabha, he "is speaking like a layman on the CAA, the enactment which was duly passed in the Parliament and it is the rightful obligation on the part of every state in the country to implement it." Dinakar said that the AIMIM chief is trying to convince the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh to not implement CAA and NPR in the state.

However, he urged CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to remember that his party MPs had supported CAA in both the houses of the Parliament and therefore, YSRCP "should be responsible to implement CAA effectively" in the state. "NPR is the responsibility of all state governments as it is a general legitimate process of population census for once in every 10 years for implementing the government schemes for the needy people in the country," the statement added.

Dinakar also accused the opposition parties of trying to create the wrong perception on CAA and NPR to point their fingers at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Center. Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi had shared the stage with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and MP, Kesineni Srinivas, in a public meeting at Vijayawada.

Speaking at the public meeting, Srinivas urged Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make a resolution against the CAA, NRC, and NPR and also went on to announce that he will ensure the support of TDP MLAs if such a resolution is brought in the AP Assembly. At the same event, Owaisi had said, "We have to reject CAA, NRC, and NPR. If they are made, at least 8 crores names will be missing. Of them, the Muslims will be branded Bangladeshi or Pakistani."

"I ask Chandrababu Naidu not to be afraid of Modi, come out and speak openly like your MP. I ask Jagan Mohan Reddy not to support Modi. He should stay NPR in Andhra Pradesh," Owaisi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.