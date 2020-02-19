Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chance of a deal with Taliban, says Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 06:22 IST
Chance of a deal with Taliban, says Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of his visit to India next week, US President Donald Trump has reiterated that he sees "a chance" of a peace deal with the Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The US has been negotiating with the Taliban and Trump earlier, too, suggested there had been progress between the two sides to reduce violence in the war-torn country and end America's longest war, for 19 years.

"We are negotiating with the Taliban. We've been negotiating with them for a while. We will see what happens. There's a chance of making a deal. There's a chance," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon local time. Marvin G Weinbaum, Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at the Middle East Institute, has said the US appears well on its way to signing an agreement with the Taliban later this month. Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.

"Among its provisions, the agreement is expected to call for a seven-day period of reduced Taliban violence, supposedly to test the group's sincerity and ability to control its forces in the field. The Taliban will also pledge to disassociate itself from al-Qaeda and like-minded terrorist organizations," Weinbaum said. According to him, the US will agree to reduce its forces initially by at least 5,000 troops and after a period of time make a full withdrawal. "There will be an exchange of prisoners in which 5,000 or more Taliban fighters will be released in exchange for about 1,000 government troops. Then, 10 days or so after the signing, intra-Afghan talks are supposed to begin," he said.

The pending agreement, Weinbaum said, is intended to provide the political cover for a US departure from Afghanistan at an opportune time with this an election year. Also, Trump's statement has come a day after Afghanistan's independent election commission announced that Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as president. But the Taliban have refused to accept Ghani's win, raising doubts that the peace agreement will be signed anytime soon.

"We've substantially reduced the force, as you know. We're really acting more as a law enforcement agency than we are as a military, because we could win that very quickly and easily if I was willing to kill millions of people. I'm not willing to do that. I'm not willing to do that," Trump said. "We'd win that so quickly your head would spin. And I'm not talking about nuclear; I'm talking about very conventional. But I'm not willing to kill millions of people," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: UN chief advocates importance of interfaith harmony for peace

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres on Tuesday said he had been moved by the show of religious unity he had witnessed in Pakistan after paying visits to a mosque, a Sikh temple and Kartarpur Corridor, the visa-free crossing which alls Sikh...

Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan - NHK

Passengers began disembarking on Wednesday from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship after spending two weeks in quarantine off Yokohama, near Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.Around 500 people were expected to disembark on Wednesda...

Trump will have a triumphant visit to India: Top former US diplomat

Donald Trump will have a triumphant visit to India, a top diplomat in the previous Obama administration has said, asserting the US president has energized the Indian-Americans as a result of which Democrats might not be able to hold on to t...

Over 20 areas to benefit from Govt’s low emission vehicles contestable fund

The Government is helping deliver more infrastructure and options for low emissions transport through new projects, Energy and Resources Minister Dr. Megan Woods says.Tauranga, Nelson, Levin, New Plymouth, and Oamaru are just some of the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020