Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer's issue unaddressed in UP budget, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the Central Government over the budget and said that the issues pertaining to farmers have not been addressed in the state budget, which was presented yesterday by the Yogi Adityanath led government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:02 IST
Farmer's issue unaddressed in UP budget, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the Central Government over the budget and said that the issues pertaining to farmers have not been addressed in the state budget, which was presented yesterday by the Yogi Adityanath led government. Taking to Twitter, the Gandhi scion stated, " The budget of the Uttar Pradesh has come. The problem of stray animals belonging to farmers has not been mentioned. The issue of payment of sugarcane to the farmers is missing from the budget. The issue of compensation for crop wastage of farmers is also missing. The problem of the price of the crop to farmers is also not mentioned in the budget."

The Congress leader also shared a video in which farmers are narrating their ordeals. In the 1:55 minutes long clip, Priyanka also did a voice-over and claimed that farmers are in deep trouble. "They are not able to sleep at night as the animals enter their farms during the night. The investigation must be carried out on the same."

Yesterday, leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary had also called the budget brought out by the state government as anti-poor, anti-students and anti-farmers. The Yogi Adityanath government presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore for the financial year 2020-21 on Tuesday.This year's budget amount was Rs 33,159 crore more than the previous financial year 2019-20, which in percentage terms is an increase of 6.5 per cent year on year.

For the financial year 2020-21, the Yogi government has included schemes of Rs 10,967.87 crore in the budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FOA starts training for Kenyan Youth to combat locusts

So far, approximately 70 000 hectares of land have already been infested by the locusts. Desert locusts can migrate up to 150 km in a day.United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization FAO on Tuesday started providing training to 300 Na...

Nawab Malik calls Trump's visit 'election gimmick', says 'no trade promises' will be fulfilled

Hitting out at the Centre, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday termed US President Donald Trumps upcoming visit to India an election gimmick, stating that he will not keep his big trade promises to India after presidential...

UPDATE 5-Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine

Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, television footage showed, after a controversial two-week quarantine that saw more than 500 people infected with the new coronavirus originating in C...

Latest 'Sheer Qorma' poster announces trailer release date

The upcoming Futterwacken Films production Sheer Qorma has come out with its latest poster announcing the date on which its trailer is set to be released. The LGBT romance which features Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar in lead r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020