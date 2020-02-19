Ram Temple construction will happen without obstacles, says UP Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya soon since the Central government-mandated trust for the holy site will hold a meeting later today to decide the future course of action. "I would like to thank the Supreme Court and the Central government. Everyone wants the Ram temple to get constructed as soon as possible. The temple will now get constructed without any obstructions," said the deputy chief minister.

Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust mandated by the Central government to look after the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, will hold its first meeting on Wednesday evening in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi will be present at the meeting. (ANI)

