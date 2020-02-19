Left Menu
Who's the criminal? reads poster against RJD chief Lalu Yadav

The ongoing poster war gets further escalated as posters against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav were seen in Patna on Wednesday.

  • Patna (Bihar)
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:09 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:09 IST
Poster against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing poster war gets further escalated as posters against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav were seen in Patna on Wednesday. The poster featured a caricature of Lalu Prasad Yadav behind the bars with "Who's the criminal" written atop the poster.

Moreover, the poster featured the pictures of Lalu's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and wife of lalu and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi who is also Lalu's wife. Amid the ongoing poster war with RJD ahead of the assembly polls, Janata Dal (United) had on Monday put up a poster against the former in Patna.

The poster had caricatures of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Both the leaders are shown on top of a bus with the poster's caption reading 'Samajik nyaya ke dhongi ne kiya ati pichhada ke saath arthik jaalsaazi' (The self-proclaimed champions of social justice committed economic fraud against most backward classes).

The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

