Germany's Merkel rejects reduction of EU budget rebates
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Germany rejected the reduction of rebates in negotiations on the European Union budget.
Germany had a fundamental interest in a successful outcome to an EU summit, starting on Thursday, on the bloc's budget, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
